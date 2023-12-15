Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

