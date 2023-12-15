Parkside Investments LLC Buys 800 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NYSE:APTV opened at $88.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.68. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

