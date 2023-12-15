CIC Wealth LLC Sells 944 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CIC Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.7% during the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.4% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 19,164 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. UBS Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

