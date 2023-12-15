Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Lowered by RK Asset Management LLC

RK Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 6.9% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $876.00 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $879.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $816.70 and its 200 day moving average is $791.34. The stock has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

