Curbstone Financial Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

