Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Holdings Cut by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $218.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.07. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $156.76 and a 1 year high of $224.74.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

