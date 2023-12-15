CCG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up 2.1% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Sempra Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.88. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.