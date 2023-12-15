Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.66 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.02. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

