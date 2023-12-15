Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lowered by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 9,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,011,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $92,293,000 after buying an additional 331,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Starbucks by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

