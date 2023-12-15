Covea Finance Sells 3,700 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Covea Finance lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,719,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $212,009,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $218.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $156.76 and a 12 month high of $224.74.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.98%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

