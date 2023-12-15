Covea Finance Has $32.52 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Covea Finance boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 1.8% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Covea Finance owned about 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $32,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $306.85 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.71 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

