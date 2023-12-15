Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 22,618.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,938,000 after acquiring an additional 99,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $767.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $666.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.65. The company has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $397.06 and a 52-week high of $771.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,595 shares of company stock worth $13,739,841. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.