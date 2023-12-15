West Oak Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $54.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

