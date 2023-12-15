Bay Rivers Group Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.3% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $630.78 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $642.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $279.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $579.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.49.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.