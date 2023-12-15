Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.71. 1,681,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,414. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

