SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 1.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,983,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 296,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,795. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.58%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

