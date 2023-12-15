SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.89. The company had a trading volume of 111,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,655. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.38. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $206.23 and a 52-week high of $261.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.



