SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.77. 1,782,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average is $97.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

