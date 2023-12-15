AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.2% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 961,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 124,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,497,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Get Our Latest Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.