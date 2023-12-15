SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 277,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 163,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $70.08. 11,589,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

