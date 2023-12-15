SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $387.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.66. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 11.14.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is currently 76.68%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

