Systelligence LLC Takes $16.68 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.7% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.36. 278,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,469. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $278.00. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.71.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

