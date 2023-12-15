Greenfield Savings Bank Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IJH stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.16. The company had a trading volume of 229,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,469. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $278.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.71.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

