Greenfield Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Valero Energy by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.11. 698,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.94. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

