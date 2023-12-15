Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.5-61.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.66 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.450-1.650 EPS.

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.14 on Friday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

