JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBIN opened at $56.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.