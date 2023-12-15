Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 24,543 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $16,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 630.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after buying an additional 332,429 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $60.22 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.65.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.