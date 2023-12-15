Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 78.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AON by 17.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth $496,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.42.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $317.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

