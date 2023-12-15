ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $428,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

