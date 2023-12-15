ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,703 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

JHMM stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $52.77.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

