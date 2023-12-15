ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 288 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

