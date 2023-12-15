Activest Wealth Management Invests $40,000 in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $1,549,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,406,818.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,406,818.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,378. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

View Our Latest Report on CDAY

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $69.36 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,312.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.