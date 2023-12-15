Activest Wealth Management Makes New $58,000 Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $10,126,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $132.75 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $138.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day moving average is $124.70.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

