Activest Wealth Management Invests $243,000 in KRW/HKD (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in KRW/HKD (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KRW/HKD by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of KRW/HKD by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of KRW/HKD during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of KRW/HKD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of KRW/HKD by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get KRW/HKD alerts:

KRW/HKD Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $567.22 on Friday. KRW/HKD has a 52 week low of $336.15 and a 52 week high of $568.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $492.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.60.

KRW/HKD Dividend Announcement

About KRW/HKD

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.6658 dividend. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KRW/HKD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRW/HKD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.