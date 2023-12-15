Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 50 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $240.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $4,597,157. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

