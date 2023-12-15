Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 450 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Trex by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Trex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TREX. Barclays lowered shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Trex Price Performance

TREX opened at $80.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.