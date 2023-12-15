Bank of New Hampshire Takes Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 211.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

XSD opened at $223.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $161.00 and a 52-week high of $233.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.18. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

