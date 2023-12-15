Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $75.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.39.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

