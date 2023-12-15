Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $2.54 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $75.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

