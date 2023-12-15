iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lowered by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 55,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,885,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $299.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $301.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

