CCG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,162 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 10.2% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.