Bank of New Hampshire Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,817 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after purchasing an additional 820,957 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,580,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

