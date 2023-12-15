Bank of New Hampshire Has $790,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 109,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 34,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 235,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 423,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 680.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

