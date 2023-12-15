Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 2.4 %
MDY opened at $507.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $457.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.07. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $508.70.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
