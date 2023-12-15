Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is RV Capital AG’s 4th Largest Position

RV Capital AG grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Wix.com accounts for 13.1% of RV Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RV Capital AG owned about 0.82% of Wix.com worth $42,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,254,000 after buying an additional 106,217 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 169.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 37.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 253,091 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.40. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $114.38.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised shares of Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.12.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

