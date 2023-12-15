Covea Finance Has $2.38 Million Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Covea Finance lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Covea Finance owned about 0.07% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,882,000 after buying an additional 60,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,824,000 after buying an additional 51,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after buying an additional 559,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,037,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,138,000 after acquiring an additional 95,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMPL. DA Davidson began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of SMPL opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $2,459,939.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,915,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,175 shares of company stock worth $4,697,124 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

