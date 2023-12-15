Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,139 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Blue Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,216,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,094,000 after buying an additional 69,506 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

