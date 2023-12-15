Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 8,231 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Citigroup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $50.24 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

