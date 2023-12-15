Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.51.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.8092 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 29.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

