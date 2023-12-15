Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.39

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 895747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cadence Bank in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

